This WWII Tank Was The First Production Model With A Gyro-Stabilized Main Gun

When the United States entered World War II in December 1941, its military ranked 17th globally, behind countries like Portugal and Romania. The U.S. was still reeling from the Great Depression and wanted no part of the war raging across the Atlantic. Interestingly, New York City had more men in its police department than the Marines had soldiers. In May 1940, the U.S. Army only had 464 tanks. By the end of the war, that stock would increase to 86,000.

One of the most famous tanks in history, and the one the Allies used most, was the M4 Sherman. However, before its development, the Army had an array of other light, medium, and heavy tanks, including its immediate predecessor, the M3 Lee, which had some big strengths and weaknesses. Known as the M3 Grant by the Brits, this medium tank was equipped with something no other nation had at the time: a gyrostabilizer system attached to the main gun that allowed it to fire accurately while moving. This mattered because, until then, tanks had to stop completely to hit their mark, making them easy targets.

The M3 was first used by the Brits in 1941 in North Africa, under a "lend-lease agreement" with the U.S. Interestingly, it was only meant to be a stopgap until the M4 Shermans could roll out. Starting in July 1940, the Ordnance Department had just 60 days to design and build a battlefield-ready vehicle.