Bambu Lab Loses Big In $27M 3D Printer Lawsuit

Bambu Lab is likely one of the best-known of the major 3D printer brands on the market, with a wide range of printers, materials, and accessories that make it a tempting choice for those looking to explore 3D printing. The company has made headlines recently, but for the wrong reasons. A Texas jury has found Bambu Lab liable for patent infringement, with the plaintiff, Stratasys, Inc., awarded a staggering $27.6 million in damages.

The controversy centers specifically on Bambu Lab's X1, P1, and A1 3D printer lines. Stratasys claimed Bambu Lab illegally infringed 10 of its patents in two 2024 lawsuits, including the single-nozzle filament purging tower covered by patent US9421713B2 and the strain-gauge and force-sensor detection systems within patent US9168698B2. The court ruled that Bambu Lab's first-gen machines infringed on both patents. The company managed to defend its use of two of Stratasys' other patents, but Texas courts have yet to rule on four more disputed patents. These involve elements like RFID tags, remote networking, and automatic printer detection.

This isn't the only legal challenge Bambu Lab has faced in 2026. The company has also been taken to court in China over copyrighted models on its MakerWorld platform. As far as this particular U.S. case goes, though, Bambu Lab is not taking the verdict lying down. The company has released a statement and outlined its next steps.