Porsche's Rumored Flat-Eight Hypercar Is Starting To Look More Real

Porsche's flat-eight hypercar is indeed coming, according to a report in the German business newspaper Handelsblatt. The new car, apparently known internally as the S1, may be unveiled to attendees at Porsche's Capital Markets Day on October 7, 2026. The S1 is expected to cost around 500,000 euros, or about $569,000, and it would be Porsche's first flat-eight road car.

If true, this announcement will come in the wake of serious sales-related problems at Porsche. Parent Volkswagen recently took a $6.9 billion write-down on its 75% stake, driven by Porsche's sales tanking in China and its unsuccessful transition to EVs. It remains to be seen whether the S1 can dig the company out of its deep, dark hole, but one thing's for sure: given its price and engine, it'll likely end up as one of the fastest Porsches ever made.

Porsche is also reorienting production, with alleged plans to reduce output from 350,000 to 400,000 cars annually to 200,000. In July 2026, Porsche CEO Michael Leiters told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that the brand still needs to make money despite building fewer cars; whether the S1, which would sit above the 911, will make up for the company's massive drop in vehicle production remains to be seen.