Ruf's New Flat-Eight Engine Is A 1,000 HP Manual Transmission Beast

In July 2026 at England's Goodwood Festival of Speed, German exotic car manufacturer Ruf unveiled a brand-new eight-cylinder engine it's calling the B8 Eprober ("Tester"), installed in a modified Ruf CTR3. Driving it at its debut at Goodwood was American stunt driver Tanner Foust, winner of three U.S. Rallycross championships. The Ruf B8 Erprober sprinted up the Goodwood Hill twice each day from July 10 through July 12.

The new Ruf B8 engine, which stands for Boxer 8, is a flat-eight with horizontally opposed cylinders that are similar to the general layout of engines made by Porsche and Subaru. The B8 is a 4.8-liter engine boosted by twin turbochargers, with an output of more than 1,000 horsepower. The B8 drives the Erprober's rear wheels after transiting through a six-speed manual transmission. The stretched version of the CTR3 that houses the prototype's engine is 100 millimeters longer so that it can contain the B8's additional two cylinders.

While some Ruf vehicles have looked like evolutions of Porsche vehicles, it has been creating carbon monocoque chassis for its latest, which include the Ruf Rodeo, a gloriously retro off-roader that makes a 911 Dakar look drab. Even though the automaker's cars appear to be Porsches, Ruf has been considered to be a German vehicle manufacturer since the early 1980s when they were first permitted to affix their own vehicle identification numbers to their cars. One of their earlier efforts was the undeniably cool Ruf CTR Yellowbird, built on a Porsche 911.