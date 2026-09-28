This Potential MQ-9 Reaper Replacement Is An Inexpensive And Capable Platform

The General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper began flying for the U.S. military in 2007, featuring in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom, and several others. While the MQ-9 remains in service as of this writing, it's on the verge of being replaced, with several candidates revealed in recent years. The newest potential replacement for the MQ-9 Reaper is Swarm Aero's Gamera, which is a Group 5 uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Group 5 is the U.S. military classification for any drone weighing more than 1,320 pounds and which operates above 18,000 feet. While General Atomics Aeronautical has already introduced successors to the MQ-9, namely the MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian, the Department of Defense is still looking for a full platform replacement, which led Swarm Aero to develop Gamera.

General Atomics announced a proper replacement for the MQ-9, which it dubbed the MQ-Next, in 2022, though that potential design differs significantly from the Gamera. Swarm Aero's UAS appears easier to produce, costs less than the MQ-9, and can carry a payload of over 2,800 pounds, which is only 200 pounds less than the MQ-9. These advances suggest that Swarm Aero's latest creation could be the U.S.' combat UAS of the future.