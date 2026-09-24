Can You Use Vinegar To Clean Solar Panels?
Unfortunately, your solar panels won't remain pristine forever. Solar panels lose efficiency over time for several reasons, including dirt buildup. Exposure to the elements causes thick layers of dirt, grime, and debris to stick to the panels, so clean them regularly to keep them at their best. While you may worry about using the right cleaning solution, something as common as vinegar can get the job done.
Yes, vinegar is safe to use on solar panels — and is a rather effective cleaning agent, too. Vinegar's acidity breaks down dirt and grime without harming the surface underneath. All you really need to do is mix one part vinegar with eight parts distilled water. Once you have the mixture, apply it to the panels and use a soft-bristled brush to scrub off the dirt and grime. Once you're done, rinse the panels with distilled water. Using distilled water is crucial, as it doesn't have any dissolved minerals that could harm or leave unsightly marks on your panels.
That's the long and short of cleaning solar panels with vinegar. There are, however, other matters to keep in mind when cleaning your solar panels.
When and how to clean your solar panels
Before you start mixing that vinegar solution, consider whether it's even time to clean your panels. Generally, you should clean your panels every six months or so. Of course, factors like climate and panel location will influence this. You should also weigh whether do-it-yourself cleaning is right for you, given what goes into it. You have to get up on the roof, have the right equipment, and fit the task into your schedule. There are plenty of companies that offer professional cleaning, so chances are there's someone in your area who can get the job done for you.
If you're set on cleaning your panels yourself, you also need to make sure you don't damage the panels as you do so. Be gentle when applying the vinegar solution and washing the panels off; use a hose or a gentle sprayer and avoid high-pressure attachments, as that could damage the glass. Make sure your brush is clean and not too abrasive to prevent scratches, and be gentle when scrubbing.
While it's easy to make mistakes when shopping for home solar panels, there are also many missteps to watch out for once you have them installed, such as failing to clean them regularly. Thankfully, a household staple like vinegar will help you keep your panels in good shape for the long haul.