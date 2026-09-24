Can You Use Vinegar To Clean Solar Panels?

Unfortunately, your solar panels won't remain pristine forever. Solar panels lose efficiency over time for several reasons, including dirt buildup. Exposure to the elements causes thick layers of dirt, grime, and debris to stick to the panels, so clean them regularly to keep them at their best. While you may worry about using the right cleaning solution, something as common as vinegar can get the job done.

Yes, vinegar is safe to use on solar panels — and is a rather effective cleaning agent, too. Vinegar's acidity breaks down dirt and grime without harming the surface underneath. All you really need to do is mix one part vinegar with eight parts distilled water. Once you have the mixture, apply it to the panels and use a soft-bristled brush to scrub off the dirt and grime. Once you're done, rinse the panels with distilled water. Using distilled water is crucial, as it doesn't have any dissolved minerals that could harm or leave unsightly marks on your panels.

That's the long and short of cleaning solar panels with vinegar. There are, however, other matters to keep in mind when cleaning your solar panels.