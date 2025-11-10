5 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Considering Solar Panels For The Home

No one is immune to the sticker shock of the power bill. Energy costs keep rising, and not paying isn't an option. It's good news for solar companies: High electricity prices are pushing more customers their way. But before you go all in on solar panels for the home, you'd be wise to do a bit of research. While solar is arguably cheaper, money isn't the only factor that matters.

The idea of not having a power bill sounds appealing, but solar energy isn't free. Many homeowners who have gone the solar route claim there are hidden costs involved. They take a while to install. You might not see an ROI instantly. You also have to maintain the panels to continue generating power (and returns on your investment). In short, it's not the end-all solution you might think. However, the long-term cost savings make it a viable option, as long as you're prepared for the whole process and not just a lower power bill. Here are five common mistakes to avoid when considering solar panels for the home.