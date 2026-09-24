New Laws Change The Rules For California EV Chargers

If you live in a state that doesn't have that many EV chargers, then you may have a hard time recharging your vehicle on long trips. But you might have more of an advantage if you live in California, especially after Governor Gavin Newsom's September 20 legislation signing that will change some of the rules regarding EV charger installation and availability.

SB 969 changes the inspection process for certain public chargers that have already been tested by their manufacturers. This could potentially allow those chargers to start operating sooner instead of having to wait on an outdated inspection step. Additionally, SB 1283 makes the state's streamlined permitting process apply to work that goes along with a charger station. This includes digging trenches, upgrading electrical equipment, and adding battery storage. By simplifying these parts of the installation process, California could make it easier for more charging projects to get moving.

The new laws also make it easier to install chargers where people live, especially in apartments and developments that combine housing with stores or other businesses. AB 1820 reduces permitting obstacles and fees for these charging projects, which could make it easier for residents without a private garage or driveway to access a charger at home. The new legislation also includes SB 1267, which addresses EV charging access for people living in homeowners associations, while SB 615 provides consumers with clearer battery information when shopping for an EV.