This Is The Only New 5-Cylinder Car You Can Buy In The US

In the world of five-cylinder engines, you've never really had all that many choices to begin with. The Volkswagen Group and Volvo toyed around with the setup, with Volvo claiming fame in the V70 R turbocharged super wagon from the 1990s.

But nowadays in 2026, with Volvo mostly moving towards EVs and hybrids, it leaves only Audi keeping the five-cylinder torch lit. As you would likely expect, the last five-banger available in the United States is quite the machine.

The 2026 Audi RS 3 is equipped with a legendary 2.5-liter turbo inline-five that puts out 394 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque to all four wheels. Audi claims a pretty impressive 0-60 time of 3.6 seconds and a top speed — if the RS Dynamic Package is equipped — of 180 miles per hour. It's a compact sedan that has more horsepower and is faster to 60 mph than the much more expensive Porsche 911 Carrera. For the price of $66,100, you can live the five-cylinder dream.