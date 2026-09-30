What's The Difference Between High Efficiency (HE) And Regular Washing Machines?

High-efficiency washing machines are all the rage these days because they offer a two-in-one benefit. Not only are they more environmentally friendly because they clean your clothes with less water and less energy, but that reduced usage also cuts down your utility bills. To understand how these machines pull this off, it helps to know how a regular washer works.

These days, most washers are the classic top-loader kind, a traditional format most of us grew up with. In the middle of the drum here, you get a tall post in the middle, called an agitator, which twists back and forth to scrub out the dirt. For this part to properly work, you do need a full tub so your clothes can float and move freely as it does its work. And this need to fill the machine up with water is exactly what makes it so water-consuming.

HE washers are an upgrade over this setup because they don't need that tall post to work. Instead of that tall post, this specific kind has a flat-spinning disc at the bottom of the drum. However, HE modern washing machines are mostly front loaders today. That automatically eliminates the need for the tall post since the clothes are tumbled inside. Regardless of the orientation, both types need only a shallow pool of water to get the job done. That's enough since the clothes rub against each other to loosen stains.