3 Disadvantages Of Self-Propelled Lawn Mowers

A self-propelled lawn mower, as the name states, has its own propulsion system. That's the key distinction between this type of mower and a push mower. With a push mower, an operator needs to push it as they traverse the yard, which can be difficult when a property is hilly or large.

A self-propelled lawn mower moves forward without being pushed, meaning the person operating it only needs to steer it. While there are obvious benefits to mowing your lawn with a machine that does a lot of the harder work for you, before investing in one, it's wise to familiarize yourself with some potential disadvantages of using a self-propelled mower.

There's no one type of mower that's right for everyone. Factors ranging from your physical fitness to the terrain of your property will play roles in determining which type of mower is right for you. It's merely helpful to understand that while a self-propelled mower might sound like it's always the better option, the power this type of mower offers doesn't come without trade-offs.