5 Downsides Of Using Run-Flat Tires

If you want to go as fast as possible around a corner on a dry track, a slick/semi-slick tire is your best bet. If you want to go through mud and dirt in your weekend SUV off-roader, a mud tire is best, and if you want to stay straight on an icy patch, studded ice tires should do the trick. There are also tires built for different seasons, durability, comfort, longevity, and pretty much everything else you can think of.

However, the problem with each of these tires is that once they lose pressure, you can't do any of the above. A regular tire goes flat, and you're stuck on the shoulder swapping in a spare or waiting around for a tow. This is where run-flat tires come in, as they are designed to support the car's weight even when fully deflated, meaning you can continue driving even if your tire has been punctured.

Reinforced sidewalls hold the car up after a puncture, so instead of pulling over, you can keep going to the nearest shop, usually for a limited distance at a reduced speed. That added convenience is the whole selling point, but run-flats aren't a free upgrade. Like every other tire here, they excel in certain areas and aren't the best in others, and those trade-offs are worth knowing before you commit. Here are five downsides of using run-flat tires.