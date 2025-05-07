Can Run Flat Tires Be Plugged? Here's What You Need To Know

Run-flat tires are an increasingly common type of tire on passenger cars. Manufacturers such as BMW are mounting them on new cars instead of equipping the car with a spare tire. Doing so saves weight and space, plus run-flat tires can be considered both safer and more convenient than standard tires. If there is a puncture and the air escapes from the tire, the tire is designed not to collapse but to carry the weight of the car on the sidewalls, so a sudden decompression should not lead to the driver losing control of the car. Modern cars have tire pressure monitors that warn the driver to slow down if the pressure drops. Because the tire is designed for running for up to 50 miles at 50 mph, typically, in the event of a puncture, the driver does not need to get out and change the tire, either.

However, the safety and convenience of run flats come at the cost of a construction that is different from normal tires. If a normal tire is punctured and the resulting hole is not too large, the tire can be repaired with a plug. Run flats, though, are a different story.