The Biggest Downsides Of Using Performance Tires

Some drivers prefer to use performance tires with good treadwear ratings on their vehicle. Before trying a set yourself, it's important to know that they do come with their share of downsides. It begins with how quickly their tread can wear down. That's because performance tires are built with a focus on traction and handling, which means they typically don't last as long as standard passenger tires before the tread wears out.

The shorter lifespan isn't the only drawback, however, as performance tires can also change how a vehicle feels on the road. This is due to their construction, which is geared toward responsive handling versus absorbing every bump. Because of this, you may notice a firmer ride and more vibration through the vehicle. Performance tires can also be noisier than standard tires and they can result in worse gas mileage. This is due to their focus on grip, which increases rolling resistance and can cause the vehicle to work harder to overcome it.

Performance tires can have some limitations when they're used outside the seasons they were designed for as well. As an example, summer performance tires can be challenging during the winter months because they're built with rubber that is designed to be flexible in warm conditions. Driving with summer tires during the winter is not recommended either way, and it also affects performance tires — when temperatures fall, these tires can become much less flexible, decreasing their ability to maintain traction.