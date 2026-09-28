Can You Use A Stihl Bar On A Husqvarna Chainsaw?

In order to get the most out of a chainsaw, sometimes you have to swap out some parts. The guide bar, for instance, is a removable piece in case it's time to replace the bar or take on a different length to accomplish a specific cutting task. Major brands like Stihl and Husqvarna will sell different bar lengths specifically designed for their respective chainsaw models. With that said, what if you somehow wound up with a Stihl bar and a Husqvarna chainsaw? As it turns out, these elements can come together to form a working machine, but it's not accomplished by just connecting the bar to the chainsaw as you would normally.

Though some have tried, the reality is if you try to put a Stihl bar on a Husqvarna chainsaw outright, it's not going to work for one reason or another. Stihl bar openings are larger than Husqvarna's, they also have different driver widths, and there are various other reasons. Thus, you're better off finding a way to match brands between your bar and saw, this way you avoid the frustration of mismatches altogether — this is, unless you feel particularly adventurous.

Strictly stock, Stihl bars and Husqvarna chainsaws don't mix. However, with the aid of some extra hardware, and some precise modification, you can make a connection to some level of success.