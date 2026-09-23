A Developer Bought The Land Around Them, Now 350 Antique Chevys Are Up For Sale
It took four decades to collect them all, but one Nebraska family now has to find a home for the roughly 350 antique Chevrolet cars they own as soon as possible. The urgency comes after a housing developer purchased the property surrounding Tim and Mary Robinson's massive collection. The family first learned about the sale in January, per Omaha outlet KMTV, and were given only a matter of days to decide whether they wanted to challenge it or face facts and sell off their collection.
The collection includes some of the most successful Chevy models ever, including Tri-Five Chevys, Impalas, Bel-Airs, Chevy pickups, convertibles, and station wagons. While the Robinsons obviously have an affinity for the manufacturer, it's just as much a testament to Tim and Mary's shared history together. Speaking to KMTV, the couple said they both grew up around old cars and that their collection has since become an important part of their entire family's life. All that changes when the collection goes to auction on October 3.
What's next for the collection
More than anything, Tim Robinson told KMTV the sale comes at the expense of history. He described the cars as valuable pieces of art, and that makes the coming auction an especially emotional one. The Robinsons hope to see the memories continue with new owners. Who wouldn't, considering the alternative of seeing these cars end up abandoned like all those Volkswagen and Audi cars in the Mojave?
The circumstances are definitely unusual, but large collections of aging vehicles often become cultural curiosities in their own right. It's not unlike the famed classic car graveyard in Germany. But while the collection is set to go in October 2026, the Robinsons might not be finished collecting. Mary Robinson told KMTV that they hadn't ruled out the possibility of starting anew. When all is said and done, the two agreed that more vintage Chevrolets very well could end up back on their property.