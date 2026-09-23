A Developer Bought The Land Around Them, Now 350 Antique Chevys Are Up For Sale

It took four decades to collect them all, but one Nebraska family now has to find a home for the roughly 350 antique Chevrolet cars they own as soon as possible. The urgency comes after a housing developer purchased the property surrounding Tim and Mary Robinson's massive collection. The family first learned about the sale in January, per Omaha outlet KMTV, and were given only a matter of days to decide whether they wanted to challenge it or face facts and sell off their collection.

The collection includes some of the most successful Chevy models ever, including Tri-Five Chevys, Impalas, Bel-Airs, Chevy pickups, convertibles, and station wagons. While the Robinsons obviously have an affinity for the manufacturer, it's just as much a testament to Tim and Mary's shared history together. Speaking to KMTV, the couple said they both grew up around old cars and that their collection has since become an important part of their entire family's life. All that changes when the collection goes to auction on October 3.