Historic Fighter Jet Takes A 2,700-Mile Drive Through America's Heartland

The United States Navy once operated an iconic twin-engine, two-seat, variable-sweep-wing fighter known as the F-14 Tomcat. If that sounds familiar, it's because it's the same plane that Tom Cruise immortalized in the film "Top Gun." The Navy ultimately retired the 4th-generation F-14 in favor of the F/A-18 Hornet, destroying most of them to ensure none of their spare parts found their way to Iran, which had purchased a sizable number before the Iranian Revolution ended relations between the U.S. and Iran.

Fortunately, some F-14s survived and are on display in museums around the United States, where people can see the legendary fighter jet. One aircraft in particular began a long trek from one museum to another, traveling 2,700 miles to get from the National Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola, Florida, which had two F-14s, to the Pueblo Weisbrod Aircraft Museum in Pueblo, Colorado.

The task of moving the F-14 fell to Worldwide Aircraft Recovery. Due to the plane's size, the drive between the two cities, which would normally be 1,300 miles by car, covered more than twice the distance.