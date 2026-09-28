The Luxury Appliance Brand You Might Not Realize Is Owned By LG
LG is well-known for its refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and other home appliances, but there's a difference between LG the appliance brand and LG the conglomerate. The parent company also owns a luxury kitchen appliance brand separate from the LG brand.
SKS is LG's ultra-premium built-in appliance line. LG first introduced the brand as Signature Kitchen Suite in 2016, before shortening its name to SKS in a 2025 rebranding. These appliances aren't just LG products with a different badge, though, and LG frames SKS as the more luxurious option for premium custom kitchens.
The full SKS lineup includes various ovens, microwaves, fridges, dishwashers, and ventilation equipment. Unlike LG, SKS products are designed to blend in better with cabinetry rather than stand out as conventional freestanding appliances. The easiest way to understand the relationship between them is to think of SKS as LG's luxury-focused appliance brand instead of a separate company competing against it.
Highlights from the SKS brand of appliances
One example of the kind of luxury you get with the SKS name is the 36-inch Cook-zone-free Induction Pro Range. Instead of limiting cookware placement to designated heating zones, this SKS cooktop lets you place pots and pans anywhere on the cooking surface. It also incorporates convection cooking, steam technology, a built-in camera, and LG's Gourmet AI technology for better heating control.
Another example of SKS' target market is its Island System concept, which builds cooking and the necessary ventilation right into a kitchen island. The induction cooker blends seamlessly into the woodgrain countertop when a user isn't cooking, while its downdraft ventilation system uses a discreet air curtain design to remove smoke and steam.
That's much fancier than what most would envision from an LG product, and you'll find similarly luxurious features across the full SKS catalog. That's the biggest difference between LG and SKS: the former is a mass-market, mainstream brand, while the latter is an ultra-premium, professional-grade brand.