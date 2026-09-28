The Luxury Appliance Brand You Might Not Realize Is Owned By LG

LG is well-known for its refrigerators, ranges, dishwashers, and other home appliances, but there's a difference between LG the appliance brand and LG the conglomerate. The parent company also owns a luxury kitchen appliance brand separate from the LG brand.

SKS is LG's ultra-premium built-in appliance line. LG first introduced the brand as Signature Kitchen Suite in 2016, before shortening its name to SKS in a 2025 rebranding. These appliances aren't just LG products with a different badge, though, and LG frames SKS as the more luxurious option for premium custom kitchens.

The full SKS lineup includes various ovens, microwaves, fridges, dishwashers, and ventilation equipment. Unlike LG, SKS products are designed to blend in better with cabinetry rather than stand out as conventional freestanding appliances. The easiest way to understand the relationship between them is to think of SKS as LG's luxury-focused appliance brand instead of a separate company competing against it.