A '54 Greyhound Scenicruiser Bus Is On The Auction Block, And It's No. 001
If you've ever taken a long trip on a motorcoach or just rode a city bus from one stop to the next, then you know how practical these vehicles can be. That's especially true if you prefer not to drive and just want someone else to do the work. But if you've ever thought about owning your own bus, you may want to keep an eye on the first 1954 GMC Scenicruiser, which is now heading to the auction block.
This No. 001 production Greyhound is a 40-foot, split-level passenger bus with 10 lower-level seats and 33 upper-level seats. It has panoramic windows, an air-ride suspension, and a refitted Series 8V-71 V8 engine made by Detroit Diesel. The bus has a four-speed manual transmission, Goodyear white-letter tires, a gold-and-black interior, and is finished in the Greyhound white and blue color scheme. Because of its status as the first production Scenicruiser, this auction vehicle is considered an important piece of transportation history.
The No. 001 Scenicruiser is set to cross the block as Lot V200 at Mecum's Las Vegas 2026 auction on Saturday, November 14. In order to bid, prospective buyers must register with Mecum, which allows them to bid in person, online, or by telephone. Mecum also offers financing through their in-house financial services, allowing qualified buyers to apply for pre-approval before the auction takes place.
The history of the Greyhound Scenicruiser
It's hard to know exactly how much the No. 001 Greyhound Scenicruiser will fetch at auction in November, but this is not the first time it has been publicly advertised for sale. In October 2024, the same bus was listed for sale in Los Angeles on Facebook Marketplace with an asking price of $650,000. At the time of the listing, the seller had the exact VIN number, along with documentation identifying it as the first Scenicruiser built by General Motors.
The Scenicruiser was initially developed through a collaboration between General Motors and Greyhound. The bus was designated as the PD-4501, and Greyhound trademarked the Scenicruiser name before it was introduced to the public in 1954. Designed by Raymond Loewy, the Scenicruiser gave passengers an elevated view while also providing additional seating and luggage space. GM ultimately produced 1,001 examples of the Scenicruiser exclusively for Greyhound.
The Scenicruiser went on to become an important vehicle in Greyhound's fleet and remained that way for more than a decade. GM eventually developed the PD-4107 as a replacement for the Scenicruiser in 1966, but some of those buses continued to be used by Greyhound into the 1970s. Once the Scenicruisers eventually left active service, many of them were sold to private owners who later converted them into recreational vehicles.