A '54 Greyhound Scenicruiser Bus Is On The Auction Block, And It's No. 001

If you've ever taken a long trip on a motorcoach or just rode a city bus from one stop to the next, then you know how practical these vehicles can be. That's especially true if you prefer not to drive and just want someone else to do the work. But if you've ever thought about owning your own bus, you may want to keep an eye on the first 1954 GMC Scenicruiser, which is now heading to the auction block.

This No. 001 production Greyhound is a 40-foot, split-level passenger bus with 10 lower-level seats and 33 upper-level seats. It has panoramic windows, an air-ride suspension, and a refitted Series 8V-71 V8 engine made by Detroit Diesel. The bus has a four-speed manual transmission, Goodyear white-letter tires, a gold-and-black interior, and is finished in the Greyhound white and blue color scheme. Because of its status as the first production Scenicruiser, this auction vehicle is considered an important piece of transportation history.

The No. 001 Scenicruiser is set to cross the block as Lot V200 at Mecum's Las Vegas 2026 auction on Saturday, November 14. In order to bid, prospective buyers must register with Mecum, which allows them to bid in person, online, or by telephone. Mecum also offers financing through their in-house financial services, allowing qualified buyers to apply for pre-approval before the auction takes place.