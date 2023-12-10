Tour Bus Of The Stars: What Makes Dreamliner Coaches The Peak Of Luxury
When we go to a concert, we rarely think about what it took to get this show off the ground. The magic of the show comes from the artist stepping out on stage, and the rest of the behind-the-scenes details fade into the background as the music takes hold. However, there are often teams of people working to put this show on and move it from town to town. After all, a musician's stay in a specific town is usually only one day, maybe a couple more if they're a particularly popular performer. Hence, we have the tour bus.
Being stuck on a bus hour after hour, day after day, does not sound all that appealing. You are in a confined space for long periods, and to take a step outside requires you to stop the vehicle at a designated place just to stretch your legs. Therefore, the people on the bus need to make the experience as comfortable as they possibly can. Well, now they can do that with the help of Dreamliner Luxury Coaches. Launched when music tours started happening again after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dreamliner's mission is to create a luxurious experience when on the road.
It's one thing to have leather interiors and a fridge. It's another to have a customizable experience that looks more akin to a very expensive hotel than your average Greyhound bus.
Designed to meet the artist's needs
Just on a base level, the quality of what goes into your standard Dreamliner Coach is rather impressive. Its website boasts about how the sheets on the bed in the back bedroom have 900 thread count sheets, and the mini-kitchen is stocked with a Nespresso machine. The images of their interiors feature plush leather seating, large televisions in multiple sections of the coach, and even a rainfall shower head in the full en suite bathroom.
For most people, these sorts of amenities would be more than enough to satisfy the hard-working, traveling musician. However, the luxury doesn't stop there. It also offers the option for the artists to customize the Dreamliner experience to their desires. This isn't just in what material the bedspread is made of — though those details are also customizable — but it extends to the actual layout of the coach itself.
Of course, this kind of treatment doesn't come cheap. Dreamliner doesn't list prices on its website, as every tour is different, but its clientele has some cash to spare. Its first tour started in August 2021 with The Jonas Brothers, who aren't exactly a struggling act. Subsequently, it has worked with Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, and The Weeknd. Dreamliner Luxury Coaches cater to those musicians at the top, and if it wants to do that, it has to offer the highest-class experience it can.