Not The Golf: This Hot Hatch Is VW's Most Powerful GTI Yet
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the GTI, Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.3 GTI, an all-electric hot hatch that also happens to be the most powerful production model to ever brandish the Volkswagen GTI name. The rear-wheel-drive EV sends a total of 240 kilowatts (or 326 horsepower) to the rear axle for 545 Nm of torque; that amounts to a 0-to-100-km/h time of 5.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 200 km/h. That's 124 mph, but you really only need to know that purely for context because it's not coming to the U.S. Like previous ID.3 models, Volkswagen only plans to sell this in Europe and the U.K. Pre-orders open up in early 2027.
The numbers alone make the ID.3 GTI worthy of note, but let's focus in on exactly what's so interesting about what Volkswagen's doing here. Rather than trying to make an electric hatchback imitate a gasoline car, VW's gone and built the GTI around an electric motor's immediate power delivery and rear-wheel-drive layout. Its 79-kilowatt-hour usable battery gives drivers up to 601 kilometers (or about 373 miles) of WLTP range, and DC fast charging can take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 29 minutes at rates of up to 183 kW.
Aesthetics of the ID.3 GTI, both inside and out
Interestingly, the ID.3 GTI's proportions come more from the electric ID.3 Neo rather than the Volkswagen Golf R. The front end has that familiar red GTI stripe running above a transparent light strip; below that, you have a black honeycomb lower grille, red vertical accents, and a splitter-style lower section that call back to the GTIs that came before. Its 20-inch Wörthersee alloy wheels are yet another nod.
The cabin is much the same, as far as GTI branding goes: The same red-and-black theme and tartan pattern, a red stripe across the dashboard, and a red 12 o'clock marker on the steering wheel, all in reference to the original 1976 Golf GTI. You also get a dedicated GTI button, which activates a new driving mode that adjusts the motor, steering, and DCC suspension for what VW calls "maximum sportiness."
And, to be clear, the ID.3 GTI won't be a full replacement for the broader Golf lineup. It will simply stand as an electric alternative to the traditional Golf-based performance hatch, just with the Volkswagen ID branding attached. Volkswagen is still going to put out a 2027 Golf R as well.