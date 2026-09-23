Not The Golf: This Hot Hatch Is VW's Most Powerful GTI Yet

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the GTI, Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID.3 GTI, an all-electric hot hatch that also happens to be the most powerful production model to ever brandish the Volkswagen GTI name. The rear-wheel-drive EV sends a total of 240 kilowatts (or 326 horsepower) to the rear axle for 545 Nm of torque; that amounts to a 0-to-100-km/h time of 5.6 seconds and an electronically limited top speed of 200 km/h. That's 124 mph, but you really only need to know that purely for context because it's not coming to the U.S. Like previous ID.3 models, Volkswagen only plans to sell this in Europe and the U.K. Pre-orders open up in early 2027.

The numbers alone make the ID.3 GTI worthy of note, but let's focus in on exactly what's so interesting about what Volkswagen's doing here. Rather than trying to make an electric hatchback imitate a gasoline car, VW's gone and built the GTI around an electric motor's immediate power delivery and rear-wheel-drive layout. Its 79-kilowatt-hour usable battery gives drivers up to 601 kilometers (or about 373 miles) of WLTP range, and DC fast charging can take the battery from 10% to 80% in about 29 minutes at rates of up to 183 kW.