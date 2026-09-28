Could Tesla Megapacks Actually Help Replace Coal Power Plants?

Tesla Megapacks are shipping container-sized battery packs, each capable of storing roughly 3.6 MWh, or 3,576 kWh, of electrical energy. Tesla Megapacks, along with other energy storage solutions including Switzerland's powerful underground battery, can't produce power on their own. The production of electricity still relies primarily on coal and other fossil fuels, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. While hydro, wind, and solar are great examples of renewable electric power, there are some limitations, especially for meeting peak demand.

Hydroelectric power generation is limited by the flow of water, although the operators of hydro plants can adjust to flow to meet demand to a point. Wind and solar can only produce power when conditions are right. Periods of little to no wind render wind turbines motionless, and solar panels don't work at night or when it's cloudy, raining, or snowing, at least not to their full potential.

Adding Tesla Megapacks to the grid provides a way to mitigate shortfalls during peak demand and periods of low production. The electricity they store comes from excess power generated during periods of low demand.

Having enough stored energy could eliminate the need for fossil-fuel powered peaker plants that kick in only during times of short supply. Tesla Megapacks can also fill in the gaps when solar and wind power generation falls short, making the switch from coal to renewable energy sources more realistic.