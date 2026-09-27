What Type Of Fuel Did WWII Warships Use?

When people study World War II and the overall conflict, it's not uncommon to focus one's attention on tanks, airplanes, and massive ships like the Essex-class aircraft carriers used by the United States Navy. It's easy to focus on these impressive pieces of military machinery and the people who operated them, but there's one aspect of that historical conflict that's rarely discussed: fuel. They say an army marches on its stomach, which remains true of the people doing the fighting, but when it comes to moving massive warships, you need fuel.

Modern warships primarily use three fuel sources: gasoline, diesel, and nuclear power. Yet one of those technologies wouldn't arrive until the world's first nuclear submarine, the USS Nautilus (SSN-571), entered the fleet in 1954. A decade earlier, WWII warships used a variety of fuels to move across the water, depending on a ship's age and who operated it. There were four main fuel types that WWII warships used, including diesel fuel, gasoline, fuel oil, and coal.

Coal was mostly gone by the time the war ended, but some of the older ships used in the conflict continued to feature coal furnaces. The U.S. Navy used two of the weirdest ships in the fleet during the conflict: two converted paddle-wheel steamers to train personnel, and both used coal. Most vessels used diesel or heavy fuel oil, while smaller vessels like PT boats used 100-octane aviation gasoline. German U-boats, which caused widespread disruption throughout the Atlantic Ocean, used diesel fuel, as did American subs, so there was a variety of fuel types utilized throughout the conflict.