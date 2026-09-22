GM Class Action Claims The Company Hid Serious Truck Defects From Drivers

General Motors' troublesome eight-speed automatic transmission has been dragged into court again. This latest class action alleges that the company knew certain trucks had a serious transmission defect, hid it from buyers, and continued selling them even after approving a major redesign intended to address problems with the transmission. The proposed class action concerns certain 2019 Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Chevrolet Colorado, and GMC Canyon trucks equipped with GM's 8L45 or 8L90 eight-speed automatic transmissions.

According to Top Class Actions, plaintiffs Matthew Barba and Renzo Calvo-Saez allege the transmissions can hesitate, jerk, and shift harshly, and that GM knew about the alleged defects but didn't disclose them before selling the affected trucks. The case specifically concerns California buyers of certain trucks manufactured after March 1, 2019. 2019 is proving to be a troubled year for the Silverado and Sierra 1500, with some models also affected by the GM L87 engine lawsuit.

The plaintiffs also claim that the automaker knew about issues with the 8L45 and 8L90 transmissions as early as 2013, roughly six years before the trucks involved in this lawsuit. While the plaintiffs' allegations haven't been proven, GM's eight-speed transmission history has already produced years of technical bulletins, internal investigations, and other litigation. This latest case, which is still pending, is now asking whether buyers should have been told what GM allegedly already knew.