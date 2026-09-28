Some Leaf Blowers From The '70s Would Be Unrecognizable To Young People Today

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If you picture a leaf blower, odds are you'll think of either backpack or handheld units, or perhaps even specific leaf blower models others have recommended avoiding. But there was a time when leaf blowers were nothing like the models we're familiar with today. In fact, those unfamiliar with how these tools looked in the '70s might not even be able to pick a decades-old leaf blower out of a lineup of tools.

Early leaf blowers had wheels and were low to the ground, like a lawn mower or snow blower, with a drum at the front for the fan and a long handle at the back. Owners would push their blowers along, with the powerful fan generating the airflow to blow leaves away, usually out of a side chute. Ultimately, the walk-behind leaf blower style went out of fashion as the 21st century approached, with backpack and handheld blowers, corded and cordless, becoming the predominant form factors.

Looking back at where leaf blowers began around five decades ago, it's worth digging into the history behind these now-commonplace tools. They've had an interesting run in the power tool world.