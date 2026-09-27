5 Classic Casio Video Game Watches That Are Pure Nostalgia Today

These days, if you want to play a video game on the go, you can do so as easily as pulling out your phone and tapping the screen. Back in the 1980s, that wasn't possible, though there were portable game systems that featured a single game played on an LCD screen. Tiger Electronics made many of these, and Nintendo got in on the fun with its Game & Watch line, so there were options. Another cool concept that's pure nostalgia today came in the form of Casio Video Game Watches.

These were Casio watches, and while they told the time, they also featured artwork and buttons you could use to play a single game. Many of the games on these watches were well-made given the technological constraints of the period, and for anyone who had one, they were the envy of the schoolyard. For the most part, Casio Video Game Watches were marketed toward kids, and now that those children have grown up and found themselves with some extra cash, they've exploded into a small but costly collectors' market.

Casio produced many of its video game watches between 1980 and 1985, resulting in dozens of games of various genres. The line included racing games, shoot-'em-ups, platformers, and more. Many are collectible due to their current scarcity, which is partly due to their somewhat poor construction and a nostalgia factor. Because of this, they can fetch high prices, from a few hundred dollars to a couple of thousand for an especially hard-to-find watch. Here are five Casio Video Game Watches that collectors shell out tons of cash to obtain.