Why Does The Ford F-150 Still Have A Tall Antenna?

Long antennas were once the norm for nearly every vehicle on the road, but that is no longer the case. With the exception of larger antennas on the roof of some trucks, many vehicles now use more compact or integrated antenna designs. But that's not true for the Ford F-150, which still has this antenna in place because it serves a practical purpose beyond its old-school appearance.

The reason Ford continues to use the tall mast antenna is radio reception. Ford's former Product Communications Manager Mike Levine explained the reasoning to Jalopnik in 2021. "The mast antenna supports the AM/FM performance best over other design options," Levine said, "Rural AM FTW!" Ford's service information for the F-150 supports this, identifying the fixed mast antenna as being used to receive AM/FM radio signals and improve reception.

Levine's "rural" comment may also be connected to a specific advantage of AM radio. According to the FCC, useful daytime AM service can extend around 100 miles from a radio station, while AM signals can travel hundreds of miles at night through a process known as skywave propagation. In contrast, FM signals have much shorter wavelengths and generally don't travel as far beyond the station's coverage area. So by keeping the mast antenna, Ford is providing better AM reception for drivers, which can be useful when traveling through rural areas.