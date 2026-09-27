How To Safely Clean Your Electronics With Compressed Air

Safely cleaning your electronics means using the right method to ensure a smooth process. That's why many people choose compressed air, as it can get the job done both quickly and efficiently. But before you begin cleaning with compressed air, it's important to turn the device off and disconnect it from its power source, if possible. It's the best way to ensure you and the components themselves stay safe while working.

Once the device is powered down, hold the can upright and keep it a reasonable distance from the device. Use short, controlled bursts of compressed air and work around the areas that need cleaning. This will allow dust and other debris to escape, rather than just pushing it farther down into the device. For a device like a keyboard, be sure to use the straw that comes with the can and move from left to right as you clean.

When it comes to cleaning external vents, you should direct the airflow away from the device rather than blowing dust farther into the case. The vents allow warm air to escape from a computer so it's important to keep them clear. If the compressed air doesn't quite get the vents as clean as you'd like, you can wipe them down with a clean, soft cloth. This can help remove any remaining dust that could otherwise interfere with the computer's cooling system.