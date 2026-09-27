Who Makes Sharp Appliances And Where Are They Manufactured?

Sharp has a broad portfolio of appliances; while most of its products are kitchen-related, the company also makes everything from air purifiers to washing machines and vacuum cleaners. The company also makes TVs, but customers rate them quite low. Sharp also has a fairly complicated ownership structure.

Sharp appliances are made by the Sharp Corporation, a Japanese electronics and appliance brand founded back in 1912 by an inventor named Tokuji Hayakawa. It began as a metalworking shop in Tokyo, but the current name comes from Hayakawa's Ever-Ready Sharp Pencil. Sharp's current head office is in Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan.

However, it's also one of three major tech brands owned by Foxconn (Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.), its parent company. Sharp says that Foxconn primarily provides electronic manufacturing services, while Sharp itself sells telecommunications equipment, electronic devices, and other branded products. For U.S. consumers, Sharp Home Electronics Company of America is the Sharp bastion over here, a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation, which is itself a subsidiary of the Sharp Corporation. Sharp also manufactures in several other countries, including the U.S., Malaysia, France, Japan, China, and more.