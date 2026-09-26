This 1960s Mercury Was The Closest Equivalent To The Ford Mustang

Ford has made several muscle cars over the years, but one model that first launched in the '60s was a particularly close relative of the Ford Mustang: the Mercury Cougar. While the early Cougars were some of the most underappreciated Mercury muscle cars and took after their Mustang stablemates, they also went in other interesting directions in terms of design and performance. The first three generations of the Cougar — the ones made between 1967 and 1973 — kept close to the Mustang formula but exhibited more unique luxury features. Its popularity as a pony car led the vehicle to achieve high sales, track success, and even a featured role on the silver screen.

For the 1967-68 model, the Mercury Cougar rolled out in a single body style: a two-door coupe. Initially projected for 85,000 units sold, the Cougar produced an incredible 150,000 sales in its initial model year. This was followed up with the second-generation 1969-70 Cougar, including a convertible version that sold very well. Its larger body gave it the appearance of being both longer and lower, which added to the Cougar's overall consumer appeal.

The subsequent 1971-73 Cougar generation saw lesser success because it had entered the market at a bad time; emission regulations, rising insurance premiums, and an oil crisis were starting to take hold in the early '70s, thereby ending the dominance of high-performance muscle cars at the time. But the Cougar, already longer than the Mustang, would grow further and use a larger platform to achieve its future goals.