1969 Mercury James Bond car heads to auction

Cars that were used on-screen in popular movies tend to sell for serious money when they head to auction. The car in the images below is a 1969 Mercury Cougar XR-7 Convertible, and it was driven on screen in the classic James Bond movie “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service.” This wasn’t our favorite spy’s car; it was driven by a bond girl Contessa Teresa (Tracy) di Vicenzo.

This vehicle is notable for being driven in the film during a high-speed car chase scene on ice. The car is expected to fetch between $130,000 and $200,000 at the Bonhams auction kicking off next month. The car itself was built on February 6, 1969, as a special order and was registered in the UK a week later. The car is very rare not only for its movie use but because it’s one of only 127 XR-7 Cougars powered by the very desirable 428 Cobra Jet Engine.

The car is red and has a matching red leather interior and steel wheels. The car was fitted with a ski rack holding Kneissl skis and a temporary French registration plate to match its movie style. When the car was purchased by the person selling it, it needed a complete restoration. It seems the buyer found out after the purchase that it was the car used in the movie.

Every nut and bolt on the car was restored over a 30 year period. It certainly looks perfect, just as it did the day it rolled off the showroom floor. This car is an icon for James Bond fans and fans of classic American muscle cars.

Since pandemic prevents any large gatherings, the auction will be held online, which could potentially allow more people to bid on the car. A Cougar from this era is essentially a Mustang underneath.