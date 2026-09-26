No Ticket, No Problem: New TSA Program Lets Non-Flyers Through Security In Some Airports
If your memories of air travel extend back more than two decades, when George W. Bush was president and Britney Spears was a pop superstar, you probably remember hugs at the departure gate before boarding. Friends and family members were allowed past security to say goodbye. That all changed after the attacks on 9/11, after which enhancements to safety protocols stopped anyone without a ticket at security. All areas beyond security checkpoints have only been open to ticketed passengers — until now.
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently announced a new program dubbed Gateside by TSA PreCheck. Called a new "Golden Age of Travel" by the TSA, the program aims to allow specific people past security even if they don't hold a ticket. The program is only for TSA PreCheck members, and they must apply for the program using their Known Traveler Numbers (KTNs). The TSA PreCheck program, which was expanded in January 2026, gets travelers through security faster using dedicated lanes only for members. This program requires an application and specific documents for enrollment. A five-year TSA PreCheck membership costs no more than $85.
If you are already a member of the TSA PreCheck program, you qualify for Gateside by TSA PreCheck. There is no additional cost. Additionally, at time of writing only 13 airports across the country are participating, though that list does include the second-busiest airport in the U.S., Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Here's what you need to know to give your loved one a proper sendoff the next time they fly.
The nitty-gritty of Gateside by TSA PreCheck
In addition to members of the TSA PreCheck program, Gateside by TSA PreCheck is also available to certain federal employees and, according to the TSA, "other trusted traveler programs." Your friends or family members may book their flights weeks or months in advance, but you must apply for a Gateside pass to say goodbye no more than three days ahead of their trip but at least one day beforehand.
After approval, you will not receive a digital or a paper pass. Instead, be prepared to display an acceptable form of ID at the TSA PreCheck security screening lane along with your approved pass status on your portal dashboard. Be sure to check your approval status on the online portal before heading to the airport, and login to the portal before showing your ID so you don't hold up the line. You will be screened like a typical passenger. You can even bring your kids to say bye to mom or dad as long as you've added them to your registration using the "add visitor" option.
Not all Gateside by TSA PreCheck applications will be approved. Your airport must be a program participant, and participating airports also set a limit on the number of passes that are issued every day. Your personal information must also match exactly the data provided in your TSA PreCheck application, including name, date of birth, and Known Traveler Number. Passes are only valid for one day, but multiple entries on that day are permitted. For a list of participating airports and a link to apply, visit the official Gateside by TSA PreCheck website.