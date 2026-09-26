No Ticket, No Problem: New TSA Program Lets Non-Flyers Through Security In Some Airports

If your memories of air travel extend back more than two decades, when George W. Bush was president and Britney Spears was a pop superstar, you probably remember hugs at the departure gate before boarding. Friends and family members were allowed past security to say goodbye. That all changed after the attacks on 9/11, after which enhancements to safety protocols stopped anyone without a ticket at security. All areas beyond security checkpoints have only been open to ticketed passengers — until now.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recently announced a new program dubbed Gateside by TSA PreCheck. Called a new "Golden Age of Travel" by the TSA, the program aims to allow specific people past security even if they don't hold a ticket. The program is only for TSA PreCheck members, and they must apply for the program using their Known Traveler Numbers (KTNs). The TSA PreCheck program, which was expanded in January 2026, gets travelers through security faster using dedicated lanes only for members. This program requires an application and specific documents for enrollment. A five-year TSA PreCheck membership costs no more than $85.

If you are already a member of the TSA PreCheck program, you qualify for Gateside by TSA PreCheck. There is no additional cost. Additionally, at time of writing only 13 airports across the country are participating, though that list does include the second-busiest airport in the U.S., Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Here's what you need to know to give your loved one a proper sendoff the next time they fly.