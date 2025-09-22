This Is The Best Time To Book A Flight, According To The Data

Whether we're planning our dream trip or simply flying home to visit family, we always want to get the best deal on airfare. As we wrestle with high prices for everything from groceries to prescriptions, airfare prices are also on the rise, yet there's been a significant surge in travel spending this year. Many of us are still finding ways to jet off to better places despite the hit to our wallets. One way to save is to find the best time to book your flights online.

If you're wondering how early in advance you should buy tickets, it really depends on two factors: where you are going, and when. Are you flying domestic or international? Do you plan to travel during the busy holiday season? You may be surprised to learn that booking too far ahead may actually result in higher prices. Similarly, it may be quite costly to book at the last minute.

Like many things in life, you want to find a happy medium. Generally speaking, it's best to book at least one month prior to your trip, but there are some tricks you'll want to know.