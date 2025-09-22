This Is The Best Time To Book A Flight, According To The Data
Whether we're planning our dream trip or simply flying home to visit family, we always want to get the best deal on airfare. As we wrestle with high prices for everything from groceries to prescriptions, airfare prices are also on the rise, yet there's been a significant surge in travel spending this year. Many of us are still finding ways to jet off to better places despite the hit to our wallets. One way to save is to find the best time to book your flights online.
If you're wondering how early in advance you should buy tickets, it really depends on two factors: where you are going, and when. Are you flying domestic or international? Do you plan to travel during the busy holiday season? You may be surprised to learn that booking too far ahead may actually result in higher prices. Similarly, it may be quite costly to book at the last minute.
Like many things in life, you want to find a happy medium. Generally speaking, it's best to book at least one month prior to your trip, but there are some tricks you'll want to know.
Where and when are you traveling?
Instead of buying into the myth that it's best to book airfare on Tuesdays, Google offers advice based on four years of aggregated Google Flights data. If you're flying domestically, reserve your spot about three to seven weeks ahead of time. A 2025 study by Expedia backs up this data, finding that travelers should book about one to three months before flying to save an average of 25%. If you're traveling abroad, Google advises that you buy airline tickets 49 days or more before your trip. However, Expedia data contradicts this, finding that buying tickets about two to three weeks in advance may yield the best prices.
Many of us fly over the holidays, especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. The busiest travel day of the year for airlines is often the Sunday after Thanksgiving. In addition to grappling with lost luggage and long lines, ticket prices may also be sky-high. Google data indicates that it's best to book about 35 days prior to traveling around Thanksgiving, and you should book in mid-October through November if you're flying in late December.
It's typically less expensive to fly on weekdays than it is on the weekend. You can save by being flexible on your travel dates as well, and monitor prices to be sure you book at the right time. Google Flights and Expedia allow you to set up alerts for specific flights, and services like Hopper analyzes data to help you decide if you should book now, or wait.