What Happens If You Push A Self-Propelled Lawn Mower?

A riding lawn mower is a big investment, and for homeowners that don't have a lot of grass to mow, it may not be the best option. That's why some people chose a self-propelled lawn mower instead, as it can get the job done while also giving you the most advanced features, depending on the model. While you can push one of these mowers, you should only do so when the self-propel drive is disengaged.

On certain models from manufacturers like Toro and Honda, once the drive is disengaged, the mower can be moved by hand. In fact, Toro specifically notes that some of its mowers use freewheeling clutches to make manual movement easier. However, the wheels may first need to move forward slightly before the clutches can fully disengage, allowing manual movement. In some models, the mower will need to be pushed forward in order for the self-propel drive to work. All of this means that pushing a self-propelled mower isn't necessarily problematic to an already engaged self-propel system.

But you shouldn't manually push a self-propelled lawn mower when the drive system is engaged unless the manufacturer explicitly says you can. That's because the drive system is already controlling the mower's forward movement. So manually pushing it can cause the wheels to move differently from how they would under their own power. A mower's exact behavior depends on its drive mechanism, and that setup can vary by model and manufacturer.