What Causes Those Black Spots On Concrete Driveways, And How To Get Rid Of Them

There are a few different driveway materials to choose from, and concrete is a common option. After all, it offers a nice clean look and is rather long-lasting. That's not to say it's perfect, however, as concrete driveways are known to have a few common issues, including when little black spots pop up all over them. These marks are typically a byproduct of concrete's porous nature. If moisture can get in and stay there, these unsightly spots are likely to appear.



More often than not, you're looking at a form of outdoor mold, algae, lichen, or some other natural growth that relies on high-moisture, high-shade areas to thrive. Given its ability to retain water, concrete can be a perfect breeding ground for such growths.

As these growths can pop up and spread rapidly, you'll want to remove them as soon as possible. If left untreated, they can possibly inflict damage on the driveway. Fungal growths have the ability to break down concrete over time, weaseling their way into the material, growing, and making room for other contaminants like water and dirt. In time, this leads to concrete cracking and general material degradation. Fortunately, cleaning up a driveway to make it look new again is possible no matter the severity of the growth.