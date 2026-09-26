How Much Will Cardo Helmet Options Cost Bikers Looking To Buy One?
Cardo Systems is a motorcycle gear brand that many riders swear by and can trace its history back to the 2003. Some of the brand's products include the Cardo Packtalk Edge, a Bluetooth accessory for motorcycle helmets, and the Scala earpiece, which Cardo boasts made it "one of the few tech companies creating Bluetooth earpieces for cell phones" at the time of its founding. Fast forward almost a quarter of a century, and there's a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming release of what might be the company's biggest release yet: the Cardo Beyond GT and GTS motorcycle helmets, a new kind of motorcycle helmet and the first full lids the company has created.
In the U.S., the Cardo Beyond GT and the Cardo GTS have an MSRP of $949 and $1199, respectively. While there was no set release date for the models at the time of writing, they certainly have a lot of promise. The Cardo Beyond helmets aims to introduce certain key innovations, including 53 mm speakers that increase audio quality while also helping to mitigate that huge thorn in the side of bikers everywhere: roaring wind. Let's take a closer look at what this innovative new product will offer, the difference between the two models, and when they might be available.
Some more features of the Cardo helmets, and when they'll be available
The differences between the Cardo Beyond GT and GTS helmets are significant. While the GT model has a fiberglass body, the more-expensive GTS model is instead built from carbon fiber with an added EPS liner. It offers some features the GT version lacks, including the prominent brake light on the back of the helmet, wireless charging by default, an improved battery, and Active Noise Cancelling (only available as an additional purchase).
Both versions, however, share some features that bikers are sure to appreciate. For one thing, a retractable sun visor not only allows the rider to protect themselves from glare but also has a lens built in to improve visibility in fog. They share the 53 mm speakers, too. Both models also have safety features built in, including a health indicator that monitors the helmet's condition so that riders can quickly become aware of any faults.
All in all, these models' features might have potential customers hoping for a release date. Unfortunately, it seems there's been a delay. Initially, the model was slated for a summer 2026 release. In a July 2026 press release, however, the company announced that the release would take place in late 2026. As of September 2026, the helmets had still not been released.