How Much Will Cardo Helmet Options Cost Bikers Looking To Buy One?

Cardo Systems is a motorcycle gear brand that many riders swear by and can trace its history back to the 2003. Some of the brand's products include the Cardo Packtalk Edge, a Bluetooth accessory for motorcycle helmets, and the Scala earpiece, which Cardo boasts made it "one of the few tech companies creating Bluetooth earpieces for cell phones" at the time of its founding. Fast forward almost a quarter of a century, and there's a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming release of what might be the company's biggest release yet: the Cardo Beyond GT and GTS motorcycle helmets, a new kind of motorcycle helmet and the first full lids the company has created.

In the U.S., the Cardo Beyond GT and the Cardo GTS have an MSRP of $949 and $1199, respectively. While there was no set release date for the models at the time of writing, they certainly have a lot of promise. The Cardo Beyond helmets aims to introduce certain key innovations, including 53 mm speakers that increase audio quality while also helping to mitigate that huge thorn in the side of bikers everywhere: roaring wind. Let's take a closer look at what this innovative new product will offer, the difference between the two models, and when they might be available.