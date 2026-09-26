Who Owns Liebherr And Where Are The Appliances Made?

Liebherr is an interesting manufacturer, split between two very disparate main products. On the one hand, there's heavy industrial equipment like the massive Liebherr R 9800 excavator, one of the biggest excavators ever built. On the other, high-end refrigeration appliances. To make sense of what looks like a pretty bizarre dichotomy, it helps to understand the company's history.

Liebherr is a private, family-owned business run by descendants of its original founder, a German entrepreneur and engineer named Hans Liebherr. It was created in 1949 after Hans developed a mobile crane to assist in Germany's postwar construction following the devastation of the second World War. It wasn't until half a decade later, in 1954, that refrigeration joined the portfolio, when Liebherr decided to diversify its offerings by manufacturing fridges and freezers in Ochsenhausen in southern Germany.

These days, Liebherr is a decentralized group of companies under the auspices of Liebherr-International AG out of Bulle, Switzerland. The main appliance business is now called Liebherr-Hausgeräte, or Liebherr Domestic Appliances, and is a product division rather than a fully independent brand. It builds appliances across five different nations, including luxury refrigerators equipped with some pretty cool features.