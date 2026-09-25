4 Drawbacks Of Using Studded Tires

Studded tires can help motorists stay safe in icy and snowy conditions because the studs essentially "bite" into ice to help maintain traction. Unfortunately, this means studded tires can also bite into the pavement beneath them.

The damage studded tires may cause to roadways isn't necessarily minimal. For example, a 2019 analysis of the economic impact of damage caused by studded tires in Alaska determined that they cause about $13.7 million in statewide road damage annually. The researchers who prepared the study also pointed out that this figure doesn't account for the cost (both in terms of dollars and human lives) of accidents resulting from the damage studded tires cause. In other words, studded tires can theoretically damage roads to such a degree that drivers on those roads are more likely to be harmed in crashes.

If you're the kind of person who wants to be a responsible motorist. you likely consider how the choices you make behind the wheel can affect others. Thus, you may decide that using studded tires isn't the best option if it means inconveniencing (and potentially endangering) the other motorists with whom you share the road.

It's also worth considering how driving on studded tires can affect your own property. Depending on various factors, including the size of your driveway and the material it consists of, using studded tires can also cause costly damage to your own driveway.