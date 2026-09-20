Chief Engineer Explains Why GM Ditched The Corvette's Fuel Door Lock
The C8 Chevy Corvette has switched up plenty beyond its mid-engine layout. One of the less-talked-about but still significant features is the fuel door — it's received a small tweak. On the earlier C8s, this thing was wired into the car's central locking. So when you locked the car, it activated a solenoid, a small powered latch that also locked the fuel door. However, starting around the middle of the 2026 model year, GM quietly removed that solenoid. So now, while the door still opens with a push, as it did before, the problem is that anyone can push it open – even when the car is locked.
GM doesn't think that's a problem, though. During a Q&A at the National Corvette Museum's 32nd anniversary celebration, an audience member asked Josh Holder, the Corvette's chief engineer, what the rationale behind the decision was, and whether it was the bean counters who forced the change. Holder rejected that idea, even though he admitted that GM did save a little by dropping that part. The real reason, he said, was that the solenoid didn't accomplish anything. A determined person could get past it anyway. He added that if they did get past it, nobody could siphon fuel out of a Corvette.
At the same time, removing the solenoid brought some engineering perks, Holder said. The part apparently blocked airflow to the engine's induction system, the plumbing that feeds the engine air. Removing it also made the car lighter and improved the "NVH" – industry shorthand for noise, vibration, and harshness.
So does that lock matter?
All these perks must be weighed against one major downside: anyone can now push the door open. As The Autopian argues, a locked door does act as a barrier to entry, usefully fending off casual troublemakers. Like many other new cars, there's no gas cap behind that door either on the Corvette. Instead, you get a spring-loaded flap that seals the tank. This opens only when a pump nozzle pushes against it. Again, this isn't a Corvette-only thing. In fact, a few brands have even made it standard, like Ford, which did so back in 2008. Plenty of other GM cars like the Chevy Blazer SUV and GMC Sierra have it as well.
You also get other protections baked in. In most modern cars, the filler neck, the pipe running from the fuel door down to the tank, is pretty narrow and curved as well. The pipe itself also contains something known as baffles — small internal barriers that stop a siphoning hose from ever reaching the gas. And because of them, even if a thief gets the Corvette's fuel door open, they can't really do much. Thieves have started drilling holes into the bottom of tanks now, though, to get around this.
Beyond thieves, Holder also brushed off vandals who might pour sugar into the tank. The thing is, sugar grains mostly sink to the bottom since they don't dissolve in gasoline. As for the weight savings, it is estimated that the solenoid weighs just a few hundred grams, which is basically irrelevant.