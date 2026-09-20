Chief Engineer Explains Why GM Ditched The Corvette's Fuel Door Lock

The C8 Chevy Corvette has switched up plenty beyond its mid-engine layout. One of the less-talked-about but still significant features is the fuel door — it's received a small tweak. On the earlier C8s, this thing was wired into the car's central locking. So when you locked the car, it activated a solenoid, a small powered latch that also locked the fuel door. However, starting around the middle of the 2026 model year, GM quietly removed that solenoid. So now, while the door still opens with a push, as it did before, the problem is that anyone can push it open – even when the car is locked.

GM doesn't think that's a problem, though. During a Q&A at the National Corvette Museum's 32nd anniversary celebration, an audience member asked Josh Holder, the Corvette's chief engineer, what the rationale behind the decision was, and whether it was the bean counters who forced the change. Holder rejected that idea, even though he admitted that GM did save a little by dropping that part. The real reason, he said, was that the solenoid didn't accomplish anything. A determined person could get past it anyway. He added that if they did get past it, nobody could siphon fuel out of a Corvette.

At the same time, removing the solenoid brought some engineering perks, Holder said. The part apparently blocked airflow to the engine's induction system, the plumbing that feeds the engine air. Removing it also made the car lighter and improved the "NVH" – industry shorthand for noise, vibration, and harshness.