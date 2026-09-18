Why Poland's New Jet-Powered Drone Is Shaped Like A B-2 Bomber

Drone warfare is the most vital innovation in modern combat, as it's used to great effect by numerous countries around the world. The Russo-Ukrainian War has shown the world just how effective drones are in the battlespace, which hasn't escaped the notice of Poland, which borders Ukraine to the West-Northwest. At the 2026 International Defense Industry Expedition, WB Group, which is Poland's largest private defense company, revealed its newest drone. It looks a lot like a B-2 bomber, which is the most expensive aircraft ever constructed and operated.

The new system is the Gladius 2, also called the Warmate 30, which is a strike system and loitering munition. A loitering munition is a type of drone that can remain in a target area for extended periods before crashing itself into a building, vehicle, high-value individual, or something of vital interest. The Gladius 2 is designed specifically for precise engagement of high-value targets, which it can engage at extended range, though WB Group hasn't revealed what that range is as of this writing.

The Gladius 2 looks like a Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit because it's designed with stealth in mind. The unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is capable of fast deployment, which can be accomplished either from a ground-based launch system or from a container. While not much is known about its full capabilities, the turbojet-powered UAV is a technologically advanced aircraft that can potentially protect Poland and its NATO allies from further aggression from Russia and other actors.