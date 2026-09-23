This Mad Scientist Mechanic Actually Turbocharged A Ford Model T

YouTube channel Merlins Old School Garage decided to combine a modern turbocharger with a Model T engine in an intriguing what-if scenario. The Ford Model T engine was special and was dramatically influential in America's perception of the automobile. However, this early motor is very basic compared to modern engine designs — a hand-cranked starter until well into its production life, a total of two forward gears and one reverse gear, gravity-fed fuel, and other components showcase just how far automotive technology has come since.

As you might expect, adding a turbocharger to the T-4's engine requires some additional configuring and work-arounds to make things run. Merlins Old School Garage had to modify the vaporizer manifold, welding a flange to it in order to mount the turbocharger, which was scavenged from a Kubota tractor.

Further complicating the build, you won't find an oil pump on a Model T. Instead, these motors were referred to as "dipper slingers," which relied on components like the crank dipping into the oil pan to spread lubrication around. This presents a huge issue to this particular build, as starving a turbocharger of oil for even a brief time can cause catastrophic damage. So, the build used centrifugal force generated by the flywheel to push oil through a newly installed copper tube running directly into the turbocharger itself. This oil is then pulled through via a syphoning drain to return it back to the motor.