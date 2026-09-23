TikToker's Tailgating Trick Lets You Keep The Trunk Open Without Wasting Battery

Modern cars — and modern crossover SUVs in particular — are often used by their owners for much more than just getting from point A to point B. Versatility and the ability to handle outdoor activities are partly why buyers are drawn to SUVs, with their hatchback designs making them great for tailgating before a ball game or even turning one into your home away from home while car camping on a road trip.

Whether you are turning your SUV or hatchback into a makeshift home while venturing off the beaten path, using the rear cargo area as a work area, or just hanging out, the rear of the vehicle can be an extremely useful space. However, leaving the rear hatch or tailgate open for long periods can draw enough power from the battery to leave it completely dead, leaving an owner stranded and in need of a jump start.

Fortunately for those who may have experienced this issue, car camping TikToker @lilaclaurels shared a simple solution that can save your car's battery while camping or tailgating. The trick is to use an item to fool the car's onboard sensors into thinking the tailgate is closed, thus avoiding the battery drain from leaving it open.