Don't Throw Out Your Old Mac Mini – It Has A Simple, Functional Use

Like any tech device, Mac minis will eventually run their functional course and need to be replaced. If you're shopping for a new computer, you should know that your old Mac mini can still be useful, as it can be transitioned into functioning as a dedicated server or NAS (network attached storage). That server can then be accessed through either another Mac or Windows computer to store, process, and "serve" data from one device to the other.

Despite Apple's penchant for delivering game-changing products, it hasn't always been able to pry some tech-y consumers away from the competition. The Mac mini was introduced, in part, to bridge the gap. It provides the brand's signature processing power in a separate, Apple TV-sized computer that can connect with almost any monitor, keyboard, and mouse of a user's choosing. At a cost of $899, it's a budget-friendly and highly-portable option for users who want Apple power without going all in on the brand's devices. Here's how to turn your old Mac mini into a server.