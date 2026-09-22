What That Leaf And Lightning Bolt Symbol On Your PlayStation 5 Games Means

If you've taken a close look at your PlayStation 5's control center recently, then you might have noticed an icon appearing near certain games in the Switcher. It looks like a leaf with a lightning bolt going through the middle. What you probably won't have seen, however, is an explanation of what the icon means. It's something of a hidden feature, as the icon isn't labeled clearly on your device itself — but it's actually showing you that your game is compatible with Power Saver mode.

Power Saver was first introduced as a part of the 25.06-12.00.00 version update back in September 2025. It reduces the amount of power used by your PlayStation by dialing down your console's performance. That does mean that your games might not run as well when you have the setting enabled, but it should help you to save some electricity. According to PushSquare, the amount of power consumption it's reduced by varies depending on which game you're playing, but in some cases, it can reduce consumption by up to 50%.

It's easy to miss this setting altogether, even though it was first introduced a while ago. That's at least partially because the setting is only available on selected games and titles. So, if you haven't been playing a compatible game recently, the icon won't necessarily have appeared for you yet. For example, you can switch Power Saver mode on while playing "Marvel's Spider-Man 2", "Ghost of Yotei", or "Death Stranding 2: On The Beach", but you can't for other releases like "Resident Evil 2." You also can't use VR mode while you have Power Saver enabled.