Tile Cutter Vs Wet Saw: What's The Difference?

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A great option for flooring and arguably more attractive in showers than molded acrylic surround kits, tile offers a few advantages. Porcelain tile, for example, is highly moisture-resistant and requires little maintenance, making it an excellent choice for bathrooms or kitchens. However, no matter the tile application, you will need to make cuts to get everything fitting properly.

The thing is, tile isn't the easiest material to cut, because not just any tool will do the job. It's not difficult to end up chipping the edges of your cut, making it a pretty unforgiving material. That's why free-hand options like the Chicago Electric Dry-Cut Tile Saw from Harbor Freight is an example of a tool beginners should steer clear of when cutting tile.

When cutting, you'll want to employ either a tile cutter or a wet tile saw. A tile cutter is a manual tool, using a wheel on a track that the user slides by hand to score the material. This then allows you to gently snap the piece into two parts using an included snapping foot. When scoring tile, finesse and balanced pressure are required; otherwise it won't break apart cleanly.

A wet saw, on the other hand, is powered and runs water over a diamond blade to make cuts. Some wet saws utilize pumps to distribute the water, while others include a reservoir beneath the blade, which picks up water as it spins.