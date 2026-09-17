Why Do New Cars Have Orange Peel Paint?

Modern cars come in a variety of cool colors, which can make selecting the right vehicle both tough and fun at the same time. Just don't try to pick "orange peel," since this actually isn't a new shade that an automaker is introducing. Instead, orange peel refers to the slightly uneven texture that can appear in a car's paint, similar to the surface of an orange. This condition exists in many manufacturer automotive finishes.

The reason that new cars can have the orange peel effect is because the paint doesn't always spread out onto a perfectly smooth surface before it dries and cures. Oftentimes, tiny variations remain in the coating, which is best seen when light reflects off the body of the vehicle. Since some amount of orange peel is common, especially on new cars, it doesn't necessarily mean that there is a problem with the paint itself.

In terms of how much orange peel actually appears, it depends on several factors. This includes the thickness of the paint, how it's applied, and the temperature during its application. The amount of drying time can also come into play, and the condition of the underlying body panel can contribute to the vehicle's final appearance, too. For most mass-produced vehicles, leaving some amount of texture in the factory finish is normal, which is why it's easy to assume that the paint job itself is intentionally done to achieve the orange peel effect.