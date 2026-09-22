Is It Worth Replacing A Broken Washing Machine Drum?
A washing machine has many essential components. The drum (sometimes referred to as the tub) is particularly important. This is the cylinder in which you place your laundry to wash it. The drum or tub actually consists of an inner, perforated drum, that allows water to flow throughout, as well as a larger outer tub that holds the inner one. Because the drum is such a vital part of your washing machine, if it gets damaged or otherwise stops serving its purpose reliably, you'll need to address the issue promptly to ensure you can continue washing your clothes at home. However, before scheduling repair or drum replacement service, it's worth considering whether it may be a smarter financial decision to simply replace your washing machine altogether if the drum is broken.
It's also not always immediately obvious when a drum is broken or in poor shape. Red flags to be aware of include a drum not spinning, water leaks (which could indicate the drum is cracked), and loud noises when the machine is in operation. Never ignore any warning signs of washing machine problems, as they will only get worse without proper attention.
It's also wise to check if your machine is still covered by the manufacturer's warranty before scheduling repair or replacement service. Depending on the warranty, remembering this step could theoretically save you a lot of money. You can also check the manufacturer's website to see if a recall has been issued.
Why replacing your broken washing machine drum can be expensive
There are a few reasons repairing or replacing a broken washing machine drum can be an expensive proposition. First, to address an issue involving the drum or its bearings, it's often necessary for repair professionals to disassemble large portions of the washing machine. For a full drum replacement, the repair team may have to dismantle the unit entirely. This can significantly add to the labor costs.
In addition, you shouldn't expect to get a free quote for service after scheduling an appointment with a repair pro. The service charge to simply have someone take a closer look and assess the situation may be about $100 to $150, if not more.
Many factors can influence how much washing machine repair and drum replacement service cost. Your region is one such factor. The cost of these services can vary throughout the country and world. That said, replacing the drum is a significant job, and can thus cost as much as $400 to $900. It's worth noting that the current price for a new front load washer could be less than that, depending on the model, capacity, and other relevant details.
It may be smarter to replace the entire washing machine
There are some cases when replacing or repairing a broken washing machine drum is more economically smart than replacing the entire unit. For example, maybe yours is a relatively high-end model that's also fairly new. If it's only a couple of years old, and you spent a good chunk of change on it, the unit may otherwise be in good condition. Because no other components are likely to break in the immediate future, replacing the drum could ultimately be your best option. You don't want to replace an entire unit that's in decent shape if only one component is broken.
However, perhaps your washing machine is closer to a decade old, it's a budget or mid-range model, and you use it often. If so, the unit might not deliver optimal performance much longer anyway. Rather than installing a new tub or drum in a washing machine that will only last a few more years, you can spend a little more money and purchase an entirely new unit that will serve you reliably going forward.
Do your research if you're considering making an upgrade. Along with checking which washing machine brand is most reliable, you should also find out about washing machine models to steer clear of.
Or, you might take this opportunity to invest in a washing machine that uses minimal energy and water. By choosing the right new washing machine, you could stand to save some money in the long run. A broken drum is far from ideal, but it might give you the excuse to replace your current unit with a model that better suits your long-term budget, lifestyle, and goals.