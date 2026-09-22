Is It Worth Replacing A Broken Washing Machine Drum?

A washing machine has many essential components. The drum (sometimes referred to as the tub) is particularly important. This is the cylinder in which you place your laundry to wash it. The drum or tub actually consists of an inner, perforated drum, that allows water to flow throughout, as well as a larger outer tub that holds the inner one. Because the drum is such a vital part of your washing machine, if it gets damaged or otherwise stops serving its purpose reliably, you'll need to address the issue promptly to ensure you can continue washing your clothes at home. However, before scheduling repair or drum replacement service, it's worth considering whether it may be a smarter financial decision to simply replace your washing machine altogether if the drum is broken.

It's also not always immediately obvious when a drum is broken or in poor shape. Red flags to be aware of include a drum not spinning, water leaks (which could indicate the drum is cracked), and loud noises when the machine is in operation. Never ignore any warning signs of washing machine problems, as they will only get worse without proper attention.

It's also wise to check if your machine is still covered by the manufacturer's warranty before scheduling repair or replacement service. Depending on the warranty, remembering this step could theoretically save you a lot of money. You can also check the manufacturer's website to see if a recall has been issued.