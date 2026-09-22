What Does The Circled 'Z' Icon Mean On Google Maps?

There are many different alternatives to Google Maps, but the tech giant's navigation app is still the most-used by a significant margin. There are plenty of good reasons for that: Among other things, it's generally regarded as being easy to use, highly accurate, and packed with useful additional information aside from just navigation directions.

The types of additional information you might encounter while using Google Maps can vary depending on where you are in the world. If you're traveling in Europe, you might have seen a circled icon with a "Z" in the center. That icon pops up when Google Maps detects that there's a Low Emissions Zone (LEZ) or Ultra-Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) on your chosen route.

These restriction zones are designed to reduce air pollution in urban areas, and they can be found in many of Europe's major cities. London, for example, has an ULEZ that requires drivers of cars that don't meet the latest emissions standards to pay a daily toll of £12.50 (roughly $16.80) if they want to drive within the city. Cars traveling in and out of the zone are monitored by cameras that automatically read license plates, and any driver who doesn't pay the charge can expect to receive a fine of £180 (around $242).

The London ULEZ covers the majority of the city, but not every clean air zone is quite as comprehensive. A couple of hours' drive north in Birmingham, the Low Emissions Zone covers only the very center of the city. Area restrictions, charges, and payment methods can vary a lot between different cities and countries, which is why the circled "Z" icon is well worth paying attention to if you see it.