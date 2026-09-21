Why Apple CarPlay Is Draining Your iPhone's Battery
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If you're an older driver, you might still remember buying physical maps or printing directions before heading out on a road trip, along with the moments of discovery on the way to a new destination. These days, our phones have made it easier to stay on track and explore the world with fewer chances of getting lost. And if you own an iPhone, you can even do this with your phone in your pocket using CarPlay. But while CarPlay introduced a neat way to connect your iPhone to modern vehicles, it also ushered in a new set of problems, including battery drain. When you take into consideration how driving utilizes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile data, and a host of other apps, it's a recipe for disaster.
Case in point, navigation apps like Google Maps or Waze are constantly working with outside sources to triangulate where we are at any given time, so they can adjust our routes and make the best recommendations possible. Apart from this, we also tend to use a slew of other apps when we're on the road. We make calls, send messages, listen to podcasts, and stream music. In 2025, Apple even added new CarPlay features that include new apps, an Ambient Music widget, and AI integration that can add even more load to your already struggling iPhone. Unless, of course, you make one easy, old-school switch: get a wire.
How to stop your iPhone battery from draining
There are many advantages to switching to wired CarPlay, such as a stable connection, better audio quality, and a plug-and-play setup. However, one of the most crucial and relevant benefits for people who struggle with poor battery life is that it can keep your iPhone charged. The good news is that plenty of iPhone cables are made specifically for cars and are long enough to reach your back seat.
For example, there are the coiled cables from KIYODA, which have a reduced chance of tangling compared to a regular cable. For older models, there's the Lightning Cable, which is available in USB-A or USB-C to Lightning, as well as 3ft, 6ft, and a set of both. Starting at $15.99, it supports fast charging and 480 Mbps transmission speeds. It also has the same iterations for its USB-C line, which retails for $18.99 for the 3ft+6ft set. When not in use, the 6ft option is coiled to just 2ft.
That said, there are plenty of reasons why your iPhone's battery is draining faster than it should, and it might actually be coincidental that you're using CarPlay when this happens. After using CarPlay, go to Settings > Battery on your iPhone and review the apps that used the most battery during that period. This can help you spot other power-hungry iPhone apps, such as Instagram, YouTube, or even Google Maps.