Why Apple CarPlay Is Draining Your iPhone's Battery

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If you're an older driver, you might still remember buying physical maps or printing directions before heading out on a road trip, along with the moments of discovery on the way to a new destination. These days, our phones have made it easier to stay on track and explore the world with fewer chances of getting lost. And if you own an iPhone, you can even do this with your phone in your pocket using CarPlay. But while CarPlay introduced a neat way to connect your iPhone to modern vehicles, it also ushered in a new set of problems, including battery drain. When you take into consideration how driving utilizes Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, mobile data, and a host of other apps, it's a recipe for disaster.

Case in point, navigation apps like Google Maps or Waze are constantly working with outside sources to triangulate where we are at any given time, so they can adjust our routes and make the best recommendations possible. Apart from this, we also tend to use a slew of other apps when we're on the road. We make calls, send messages, listen to podcasts, and stream music. In 2025, Apple even added new CarPlay features that include new apps, an Ambient Music widget, and AI integration that can add even more load to your already struggling iPhone. Unless, of course, you make one easy, old-school switch: get a wire.