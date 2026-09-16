China's Humanoid Robots Are Walking Off The Assembly Line On Their Own

Tesla revealed its Cybercab concept back in 2024, only to have thousands of Waymo vehicles flooding cities across the United States before even one Cybercab rolled off the assembly line. Tesla then converted its Fremont, California factory — which also produces the Model 3 and Model Y — into a factory for its humanoid robot, Optimus, which is still nowhere to be seen — and Chinese automaker Xpeng has its own humanoid robot, Iron, walking off the assembly line. Literally.

With this small step for robot kind, Xpeng has now completed production of the world's first "advanced general-purpose humanoid robot," according to a press release. The manufacturing system itself was also 80% autonomous, focused on consistent, fast-paced mass production, with the goal of scaling it up and expanding. The robots are currently expected to be mass-produced by the end of 2026, with launch and delivery following in 2027. During Tesla's "We, Robot" event back in 2024, Optimus was revealed to be controlled by humans, but CEO Elon Musk still claims that the $20,000 to $30,000 robots will be delivered by 2027 as well.